Screen grab from federal budget document
Screen grab from federal budget document. | Government of Canada photo
National
2 min.read

‘Generational investment’: Ottawa’s 2025 budget focuses on housing, workers and clean energy

John White
By John White

A “generational investment” is how Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne introduced the 2025 federal budget, a plan that pours money into housing, workers and clean-energy projects.

The spending plan was tabled in Ottawa on Tuesday with projections for bigger deficits and long-term payoffs.

The budget focuses heavily on workers and skills development. A new Future Skills Fund will expand access to training programs, apprenticeships and credential-recognition initiatives designed to help Canadians move into high-demand jobs in the trades, clean technology and digital sectors. The government said the investments will prepare the workforce for rapid technological and demographic change while supporting better wages and long-term job security.

Housing remains a central theme of this year’s plan. Ottawa is launching a national Homes for Every Generation strategy that pledges billions toward affordable housing and faster construction. A new federal housing agency will co-ordinate projects with provinces and municipalities, while tax incentives will encourage the conversion of unused office buildings into rental units. The budget also enhances savings options and mortgage access for first-time homebuyers struggling to enter the market.

Major infrastructure and clean-growth spending form another pillar of the plan. The government is setting aside tens of billions over the next decade for public transit, rural broadband and climate-resilient infrastructure. Funding for clean-energy projects such as wind, hydrogen and electricity-grid modernization positions Canada as a potential leader in the global transition to low-carbon technology. Investments in innovation will extend to artificial intelligence, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing through targeted tax credits and research partnerships.

Full budget document

The fiscal outlook points to a deficit of about $70 billion in 2025-26, with the debt-to-GDP ratio expected to hover around 44 per cent. The government maintains that its spending plan is sustainable, emphasizing growth and productivity rather than rapid fiscal tightening. Personal income-tax brackets will continue to be indexed to inflation, while new business incentives aim to promote investment without major changes to overall tax rates.

In presenting the budget, Champagne framed it as both a social contract and an economic strategy, one that puts people first and prepares Canada for long-term prosperity.

“This is about building for every generation,” he said in the House of Commons. “We’re investing in workers, in homes, and in a future that Canadians can count on.”

The 2025 budget reinforces the government’s message that economic growth will come from broad-based opportunity rather than austerity, marking another step in Ottawa’s effort to balance ambition with fiscal discipline.

John White
John White
John has been working in Canadian media for 30 years, moving around the country with stops in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C. along the way. He has been an executive with several of Canada's leading newsrooms, helping to shape the future of the industry.



cfni Now playing play



