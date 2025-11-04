Environment Canada has issued a Coastal Flooding Statement for parts of Vancouver Island.

The national weather forecaster said higher-than-normal water levels, strong winds and waves could cause flooding along exposed shorelines Wednesday, Nov. 5 and Thursday, Nov. 6.

A statement from Environment Canada said risk is greatest around midday Wednesday and again Thursday afternoon, as storm surges are expected to coincide with high tide.

The statement covers North Vancouver Island, the Campbell River area, Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands and the west island including Tofino.

Forecasters warned minor flooding, debris and coastal erosion are possible in low-lying areas, with some roads and walkways becoming difficult to navigate.

A strong frontal system will move across BC coastal regions near midday on Wednesday, followed by another frontal system on Thursday afternoon,” said a statement from Environment Canada. “Strong southeast winds will accompany both frontal systems. The timing of the peak southeast winds with high tide will result in potential storm surge with water level higher than the highest astronomical tide.”

A wind warning is also active for North Island communities Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said wind gusts between 90 and 110 km/h are expected in some areas.