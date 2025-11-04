Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Waves during a windstorm (Vista Radio Stock Photo)
Weather
Less than 1 min.read

Environment Canada issues Coastal Flooding Statement for several parts of Vancouver Island

Wylie Henderson
By Wylie Henderson

Environment Canada has issued a Coastal Flooding Statement for parts of Vancouver Island.

The national weather forecaster said higher-than-normal water levels, strong winds and waves could cause flooding along exposed shorelines Wednesday, Nov. 5 and Thursday, Nov. 6.

A statement from Environment Canada said risk is greatest around midday Wednesday and again Thursday afternoon, as storm surges are expected to coincide with high tide.

The statement covers North Vancouver Island, the Campbell River area, Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands and the west island including Tofino.

Forecasters warned minor flooding, debris and coastal erosion are possible in low-lying areas, with some roads and walkways becoming difficult to navigate.

A strong frontal system will move across BC coastal regions near midday on Wednesday, followed by another frontal system on Thursday afternoon,” said a statement from Environment Canada. “Strong southeast winds will accompany both frontal systems. The timing of the peak southeast winds with high tide will result in potential storm surge with water level higher than the highest astronomical tide.”

A wind warning is also active for North Island communities Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said wind gusts between 90 and 110 km/h are expected in some areas.

Wylie Henderson
Wylie Henderson
Wylie is news director for Vancouver Island, bringing more than a decade of broadcast experience to the role. A Vancouver native, he moved to the Island in 2025 with his wife and stepdaughter after a long run on the airwaves in the Kootenays. He is committed to delivering timely, reliable and community-focused news to listeners across the region. A lifelong Vancouver Canucks and B.C. Lions fan, Wylie is just as comfortable breaking down a game as he is breaking down a news story. Away from the newsroom, he can often be found on the golf course, cycling or lacing up his skates for a game of hockey. For Wylie, keeping listeners informed about what matters locally is more than a job, it’s a passion.

Continue Reading

cfni Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns

Provincial Reporter
B.C. Hydro is blaming the outsized costs for the...

Speed limit reduction proposed for District of Port Hardy 

District of Port Hardy
District of Port Hardy staff are being directed to start the process of investigating speed limit reductions on Beaver Harbour Road.

Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day

Provincial Reporter
Ferries and public transit in parts of British Columbia...

B.C. Coroners Service reports 158 suspected drug toxicity deaths in September

Provincial Reporter
The B.C. Coroners Service said Monday that preliminary data...

Island Health committed to resolving ER hours dilemma in Port Hardy

Health Care
Island Health says it remains committed to restoring 24-hour emergency care in Port Hardy, but there’s still no set timeline.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



Available on

Navigation

Location

7035 A Market Street
Port Hardy BC, V0N 2P0

Phone numbers

Studio: (250) 949-6500
Office Phone: (250) 949-6500

- Advertisement -

© 2025