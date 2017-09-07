BC Ferries is being recognized for its culture of safety.

The company has won DuPont’s Global Safety Award as part of its annual Safety and Sustainability Awards.

This is the 13th year DuPont has handed out the awards, which are given for outstanding initiatives aimed at improving workplace safety, sustainability and efficiency.

DuPont says BC Ferries is a company that, like itself, believes progress in safety performance allows companies to not only become better corporate citizens, but more competitive and effective.

Mark Collins, President and CEO of BC Ferries says the company has transformed its safety culture over the last decade and credits its employees as being the heart of that initiative.