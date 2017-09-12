Despite a weekend that included some rain, there are still over 160 active wildfires burning in our province right now.

Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says the concern on a shift in weather like we had over the weekend is complacency.

“We do need people to remain vigilant out there. We do still have a campfire prohibition in effect for the southern half of the province. They do remain in place for the Coastal, Kamloops, Southeast and Cariboo Fire Centres.”

Skrepnek says the public still needs to be exceptionally careful when it comes to any activities that could start a wildfire in the back country as the end of this wildfire season is nowhere in sight.