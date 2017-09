More than a dozen cases of mumps has led to a call for immunization.

Vancouver Coastal Health says young adults that are in high school, college, and university should make sure they’re protected.

There have been 13 new cases of mumps in the VCH region in the last month alone, with 80 cases since February.

That’s compared to 86 total all of last year. The mumps vaccine is available for free.

You can find more information at the ImmunizeBC website or through your family doctor.