The NDP government is putting $400,000 into KidSport BC.

That’s the program that helps children around British Columbia get involved in sports through financial assistance.

KidSport BC has 42 chapters across the province and helps roughly 8,000 kids a year get involved in athletics.

The funding announcement was made this past weekend at the annual Ritchie Bros. Corporate Kids Challenge.

For more details on the program, visit: kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/.