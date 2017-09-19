The longest-serving volunteer group on the North Island is celebrating a huge milestone.

The Alert Bay-based Cormorant Island Hospital Auxiliary has been serving the community for 70 years.

President Anne Sennin says she’s proud of everyone who is and has been involved with the group over the years.

“Someone mentioned the other day how terrific of a group [we] are because [we] get on so well, and I think this is the essence of any volunteer organization, that you all appreciate each other and you all respect each other.”

Sennin adds that, “Everyone has talent and that’s what we have in our group – everyone has some kind of talent, and they contribute that [to the group].”

Auxiliary member Joyce Whitby is currently working on a book chronicling the group’s storied history on the North Island.

To mark their anniversary, the Auxiliary unveiled a new name for the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store.

It is now called the Cormorant Island Auxiliary Boutique Thrift Shop.