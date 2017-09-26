Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock riders travel from Campbell River to the Comox Valley on Wednesday.

Media Rider with Vista Radio Sandra Boyd says it’s been quite the experience so far.

Boyd says her biggest motivating factors are the children that riders are helping out.

“A lot of kids don’t realize that kids with cancer, they don’t get to go to school. They’re 9 times out of 10 sitting in the hospital waiting for the next chemo treatment or radiation treatment,” she says.

Boyd adds that “being able to do something like this and send kids to Camp GoodTimes where they can just be kids and have fun is an honour.” The 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock wraps up October 6th in Victoria.

Boyd notes that community support in the Tri-Port area has been phenomenal. Riders travelled through the North region this past weekend.