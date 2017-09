BC Ferries will have special pricing for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

More than 100 early morning and late evening sailings will be priced at $39, for both passengers and their vehicle.

The promotion runs from October 5th to the 10th.

Ferries has also added more 6 AM and midnight sailings on the Friday and Monday of the holiday weekend on the Swartz Bay – Tsawwassen route.

You can find more details about the Thanksgiving weekend pricing at the BC Ferries website.