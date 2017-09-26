Tourism Vancouver Island is working to develop new attraction tools.

Spokesperson Calum Matthews says they’ve received $30,000 dollars from the Island Coastal Economic Trust to boost tourism awareness.

“We’ll be re-purposing the Value of Tourism website to offer more up-to-date content and to have more content specifically focused on folks who are looking to invest in tourism businesses across the Island.”

He says this will solve some past issues they’ve run into. “We often receive calls here at our office asking for general research on different communities and market segments so although we’re able to offer some support, there hasn’t really been a formalized ‘go check out this website’ or ‘here’s a list of tools that can support you'”.

Matthews says they’re also going to develop a series of workshops to teach regional mayors, councils and businesses about the benefits of tourism.