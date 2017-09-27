The victim of an accidental shooting on Salt Spring Island this weekend has been identified.
16-year-old Alistair Hayne was shot on Sunday during a house party. Police say 5 other youths were present when they arrived on scene, and have deemed the shooting to be ‘accidental’. The victim was a high school student at Gulf Islands Secondary School.
As the community grieves the loss of a young man, who has been remembered as funny and kind, a GoFundMe page has started to help out the Hayne family during this tough time.
The initial goal was to raise $3,000 and in only 2 days, over $17,600 has been donated.
You can assist the family through the GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme.com/support-the-hayne-family.