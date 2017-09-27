A GoFundMe page has started to assist the family of shooting victim Alistair Hayne (courtesy Dea Masotti Payne)

The victim of an accidental shooting on Salt Spring Island this weekend has been identified.

16-year-old Alistair Hayne was shot on Sunday during a house party. Police say 5 other youths were present when they arrived on scene, and have deemed the shooting to be ‘accidental’. The victim was a high school student at Gulf Islands Secondary School.

As the community grieves the loss of a young man, who has been remembered as funny and kind, a GoFundMe page has started to help out the Hayne family during this tough time.

The initial goal was to raise $3,000 and in only 2 days, over $17,600 has been donated.

You can assist the family through the GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme.com/support-the-hayne-family.