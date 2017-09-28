Police are reminding parents and youth about the dangers of talking to strangers.

RCMP Corporal Ron Vlooswyk says it’s important that kids report any suspicious interactions to their parents as well as to the authorities.

“In some of these cases, we aren’t even notified until the end of the day and it’s more like a ‘oh yeah, by the way’ kind of thing. But for us, this is serious and especially if we’re having repeat incidents like this going on, we want to know immediately right at the time. So it’s important for the kids to talk to adults and for the adult to report it to the police.”

Vlooswyk says the more information they can get will better help them in solving a case.

He adds that parents should run through proper safety practices with their kids when it comes to interacting with a stranger.