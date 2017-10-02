One person is dead and another is in hospital after a helicopter crash near Campbell River.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre got the call about the crash around 5:00 PM Sunday. It happened northwest of the airport and multiple emergency crews responded.

Reports say the pilot was trapped in the crashed helicopter for a time but was eventually airlifted from the site. In a statement released Monday morning, RCMP confirmed that one female was found deceased at the scene.

Police says the injured male was transported to hospital in Victoria for treatment of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The Campbell River RCMP is assisting the BC Coroner’s Service and the Transportation Safety Board with the investigation.