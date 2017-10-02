For those who drive for work, October, November and December are the most dangerous months to do so.

Almost 30% of all work-related crashes resulting in injury and time-loss claims happen during these 3 months, according to WorkSafeBC.

Vice President, Prevention Services with WorkSafeBC Al Johnson says drivers are at greater risk of injury during the winter months because conditions are more extreme. “Tow truck drivers, couriers, emergency services, delivery drivers. They’re just some of the people behind the wheel on a full-time basis throughout the day.”

The Province and other stakeholders like WorkSafeBC have launched the Shift Into Winter campaign.

It serves as a reminder to adjust your driving for winter conditions and for employers to ensure their obligations are being met for workers who head out on the road.