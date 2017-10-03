The General Manager of Ahoy British Columbia says it’s been a good season for marinas along the province’s coast.

Michael McLaughlin says the trend has been upwards for a number of years and it’s not just retired people vacationing on the water.

“We’re seeing more and more boaters from the United States and BC boaters are out very actively as well. It’s good for the industry and good for all coastal communities that benefit from marine tourism.” There are over 48,000 kilometres of highways across BC, and there are 27,000 kilometres of coastline for boating tourists to explore.