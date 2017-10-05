A wildfire that is two hectares in size is burning east of Nimpkish Lake (Google Maps)

The Coastal Fire Centre is watching out on a wildfire east of Nimpkish Lake on the North Island. The blaze was discovered burning on October 3rd.

CFC says it’s 2 hectares in size and is burning in slash in a steep and inaccessible area.

Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale says it has the potential to grow due to warmer forecasted conditions. She noted that BC Wildfire Services will be resourcing the fire but it is in unworkable ground. Crews need it to be in workable ground in order to fight the fire.

Drysdale eased concern by saying that the slope is very steep and the fire is not threatening any people or communities at this time.

She wants residents to know that crews are monitoring the fire to make sure it does not get out of control.