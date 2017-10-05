A Port McNeill family was in Las Vegas during Sunday’s mass shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500.

The Hosken family; Kate, her husband Harold and 15-year-old son Bradley, were in Vegas to celebrate Bradley’s fifteenth birthday.

They arrived on September 24th to attend a hockey game and a concert.

On October 1st, musician Jason Aldean was performing as part of the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman opened fire from the 44th floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street.

Fortunately, the Hosken’s were not in attendance at that event. The family was at another show at the Planet Hollywood Mall, just blocks away from where the shooting occurred.

They were put under lockdown at 10 PM and were not released until 2:30 the next morning.

The Las Vegas shooting is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Four Canadians were among the 59 people killed; one man from British Columbia and 3 women from Alberta.