Crews at the Salmon River Diversion Project are heading home.

BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson says the dam removal work has been completed.

“It’s wonderful news for us in terms of getting the work done this summer and particularly for First Nations agencies and stakeholders with such an interest in unhindered fish passage.”

As it regards to Coho Salmon, Watson says the fish are migrating smoothly up-stream.

He adds that, “we’ve been able to provide fish passage to Salmon River and Patterson Creek within the in-stream fisheries work window. The past few weeks, we removed the concrete abutments on the right bank so basically at that river site itself, it’s hard to know that there was ever a dam there.”