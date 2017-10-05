This weekend is the Thanksgiving holiday break. With that, RCMP across the region is offering up some tips to ensure everyone has a safe, healthy and happy long weekend.

Constable Robert Gardner says police will be out and about on the streets watching for impaired drivers and speeders.

“If you have a few drinks with dinner, don’t drink and drive. Make sure you have a ride home and just be safe out there. Let’s enjoy our Thanksgiving long weekend and give ourselves lots to be thankful for.”

Gardner adds that the streets will be busy, so it’s important to share the roads and watch out for each other.

He says that police are also reminding drivers to ensure they have full visibility before hitting the road. “We have to make sure that everybody does clear their windows properly. If it’s condensation, wipe it down or if it’s frost, make sure you scrape it. You have to be able to see out your front windshield and your driver side and passenger side front windows. It’s law.”

Gardner says you could face a fine if you’re caught with not having full visibility while behind the wheel. He says you should always make sure all your lights are working, especially for when it’s dark out.

If you’re going away over the weekend, and leaving your house unattended, Gardner says it’s important to let someone know.

He says you could have a family member come by and check up on the house, pick up newspapers, etc. He also suggests setting some lights on a timer or leaving a light on in the house to make it appear as though someone is in the residence while you’re away.