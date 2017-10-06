The 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock has come to a close.

Riders from across the Island, including firefighters and BC Ambulance Services, finished their journey in downtown Victoria this evening.

All proceeds raised from the event go towards funding cancer research and sending youth with cancer to Camp Goodtimes.

Event spokesperson Jan Buehler notes this was an amazing event, due in large part to community support.

“Cancer changes lives and a child with cancer is such a horrible thing.

Everyone has made the choice to help and it makes a difference to these kids.”