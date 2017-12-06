The Shoebox Project is putting out a last call. Donations have to be in by this Friday.

For the last five years the Shoebox Project has been collecting gift packages for women in need for Christmas in Campbell River. This year they’ve expanded to the North Island as well.

Project coordinator Alison Skrepneck says people have gotten behind them:

Skrepneck adds the efforts are much appreciated:

The collected boxes are given to local women’s shelters for distribution. If you’d like to take part you can drop off your packed shoebox at North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society or Beverly Parnham Way.