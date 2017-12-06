ALERT BAY, B.C.- An Alert Bay school is getting a funding boost to purchase some new books.

T’lisalagi’lakw School is one of the 50 educational institutions across the country receiving funding from “The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation”.

The donation is part of the Giving Tuesday initiative, a follow-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For this year’s event, the Indigo campaign announced that it would be providing $500,000 to fifty high-need elementary schools in Canada.

The school will get $10,000 in e-gift cards to be used at Chapters, Indigo and Coles bookstores. Teachers will also get a 30 per cent discount on the books purchased.

Since 2004, the Love of Reading Foundation has provided $26-million to more than 3,000 high-needs elementary schools across Canada.