PORT HARDY, B.C.- The District of Port Hardy is looking for residential feedback on plans to implement medical cannabis dispensaries in the region.

The federal government plans to pass legislation that will legalize marijuana across Canada by next summer.

A Cannabis Advisory Committee has been put together for Port Hardy.

The purpose is to address the issues relating to local governments and make recommendations to Port Hardy Council, on how the legalization could impact local zoning regulations, the District’s business license bylaw, growing opportunities, air quality and odour control.

The committee has met three times and has made recommendations to council. These include that no dispensary should be allowed within 100 metres of a playground or library, within 150 metres of a school or licensed day care facility or within 200 metres of another dispensary.

It has also been suggested that no more than two dispensaries be allowed in the District. Recommended business hours were between 8 am and 8 pm.

A full list of recommendations from the committee can be viewed here.

A survey has been made available for residents based off the suggestions by the committee.

That survey can be completed through this link. It’s open to the public until January 31, 2018.