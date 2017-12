VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C-In just over a month, BC Ferries will be smoke-free.

The new policy goes into effect on January 22nd. Smoking will no longer be allowed on vessels, at terminals or in any vehicles on BC Ferries property.

The company says this move is expected to reduce the number of complaints it gets from customers about second-hand smoke. The no-smoking policy includes tobacco, e-cigarettes and any other substance.