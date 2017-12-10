North Island Secondary School students banded together to protest a fish farms operated by Marine Harvest. Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C.- Twelve Port Hardy students banded together to protest the fish farming industry.

The North Island Secondary School (NISS) students walked out of their classes Friday, December 8th, with signs in hand, with banners and drums during the Walk out for Wild Salmon event.

It was organized by grade 12 student Gwantilakw Hunt-Cranmer.

Hunt-Cranmer read a statement with fellow student Laura Bullock. The group then marched down Campbell Way to the IGA.

There, they handed out flyers that detailed the statistics of how wild salmon contribute to British Columbia’s economy.

“We need to see direct action from the government if they are serious about truth and reconciliation,” said Hunt-Cranmer.

“If they truly care about First Nations people than they would stop the destruction towards our way of life.”

The first NISS walkout was on October 19th. Roughly twenty students took part and presented a statement to school principal Jay Dixon.

The school did not support the second walkout.

Bullock said that, “We have decided to walk out of our school to show that we stand in solidarity with Karissa Glendale and Molina Dawson, who have been occupying the Swanson Island and Midsummer fish farm for more than 70 days.”

Glendale and Dawson are two of six people named in an injunction by fish farming company Marine Harvest, requesting them to vacate the Midsummer Island site.

The two are due back in court on December 14th after a 30-day adjournment was granted to let them prepare a defence. In the meantime, they were court-ordered to vacate the site.