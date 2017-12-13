PORT HARDY, B.C.- The North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society is here to help.

The Port Hardy-based non-profit agency offers a number of programs for people dealing with traumatic experiences.

Counselor Jenny Nielsen works primarily with children, youth and women who have experienced violence, either in current or past scenarios.

“Services and supports [start] from birth straight on through to older adults and there’s even support for people around death and dying at the end of life,” she said.

“People can self-refer. So they can call and just ask to speak with a counselor or just ask for an intake.”

A full list of the society’s services can be found through their website.

Nielsen said that they mainly cover the North Island region, but offer support for anyone that might be visiting the area.

Most of their work is done directly in Port Hardy, but Nielsen said that counselors sometimes do travel.

“If there’s a need in a community, and we have the resources to provide the support, then we will definitely go there.”

When Coast News spoke with Nielsen, she was on her way to Alert Bay.

Nielsen said another resource that parents can use to help their own children dealing with grief is KidsGrief.ca.

“That’s a great resource that I have used and also given the information to parents or other people that are involved with children.”

“It goes through ages and stages and what you might expect with kids at different developmental ages and stages, as well as how to talk to your kids about death and dying and dealing with loss.”