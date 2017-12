A red triangle marks a vehicle accident along Highway 19, east of Port McNeill, on December 14, 2017. Image sourced from Google.

UPDATE: The highway has now been opened to a single lane, with alternating traffic.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C- An accident along Highway 19 has shut down traffic east of Port McNeill.

While exact details on what caused the accident are not yet available, the highway is closed in both directions, three kilometres south of Nimpkish. There is no detour currently available, but single-lane traffic is expected to moving by 1:00 p.m.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.