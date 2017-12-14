Marg Wilson and mayor Hank Bood are pictured in a photo supplied by the district.

PORT HARDY, B.C- A longtime volunteer at the Port Hardy Hospital has been recognized for her leadership.

According to a notice from the District of Port Hardy, Marg Wilson was recognized with an official Certificate of Appreciation from the Port Hardy council. She received the award for her volunteer commitment to the Port Hardy Auxiliary Thrift Shop.

“Her nominators, Catherine Henderson and Heather Evans, describe Ms. Wilson as being a dedicated volunteer who works up to 88 hours per week,” reads the notice.

“(She) works through statutory holidays ensuring that the product is moved to the front of the store so that donations can be made to local organizations including The Port Hardy Fire Department, BC Ambulance and the Hospital.”

The notice also said she’s “led the charge’ to put in a donation bin at Tri Port Recycling, along with Rod Inglis, in order to divert reusable clothing from the landfill.

She received her award on Dec. 12, 2017.