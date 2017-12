A red triangle marks a vehicle accident along Highway 19, east of Port McNeill, on December 14, 2017. Image sourced from Google.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C- One person has been killed in an accident along Highway 19.

The highway was closed in both directions, three kilometres south of Nimpkish, after a car hit the back of a parked logging truck along the highway. A female passenger in the vehicle was killed, and the driver was taken to hospital.

The highway was shut down throughout the morning as police investigated what happened, later re-opening to traffic.