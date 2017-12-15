VICTORIA, B.C- A review of BC Ferries is being undertaken by the province next year.

The process will start in January, and will look at whether or not the service is meeting the needs of it’s users and coastal communities.

The evaluation is expected to come in at a price of $250,000, with a final report due in June.

Among the areas being examined is the enhancement of service, as well as bringing down costs without impacting the existing service.

However, the province will not be considering bringing BC Ferries back under government control, instead looking at what improvements can be made to the existing model.