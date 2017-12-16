Island Health is taking applications for its community wellness granting program.

The agency will be giving out $800,000 in total. Of the money available $600,000 is available for individual or small granting up to $12,000 each. The other $200,000 is being set aside for multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency projects.

The grants are meant to help establish new health programs. This is the second year Island Health has done this with 50 grants awarded last year.

If you’d like to apply for a grant you can do so at Island Health’s website.