BC Ferries has awarded the contract for the refit of its newest vessel.

Esquimalt Drydock in Victoria will be working on the Northern Sea Wolf.

The Northern Sea Wolf goes into service on the Port Hardy to Bella Coola route next summer.

BC Ferries has awarded Esquimalt two big contracts for the job.

The first is worth $2 million for the underwater work. Another $18 million will go to Esquimalt and other companies for the interior and safety upgrades.

The Northern Sea Wolf is expected to arrive in B.C. this week after a more than 10,000 nautical mile trip from Greece.