Leighann Ruel and Naida Brotchie were recognized by NIC for their years of service at the NIC Retirements and Service Awards. Photo courtesy of North Island College.

PORT HARDY, B.C.- Two North Island College teachers have been recognized for their many years of hard work and service.

Leighann Ruel and Naida Brotchie were acknowledged for ten years and five years of service, respectively.

More than fifty college employees were honoured at the annual NIC Retirements and Service Awards.

Ruel teaches in the school’s Early Childhood Care and Education program. Brotchie works in administrative support at the Mount Waddington Regional campus in Port Hardy.