PORT HARDY, B.C.- Mount Waddington Transit is spreading Christmas spirit this season.

They’re offering Christmas light tours for seniors in the region this week.

Mount Waddington Transit Coordinator, Mary Mavis, said that they have teamed up with the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre for the free tours.

The first tour starts at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19th. There will be a second tour at 7:15 p.m. and return to the Visitor Centre at 8 p.m. that night.

“We meet at the Chamber of Commerce at 5:45. They’re going to be providing home-made hot chocolate and cookies for the seniors prior to the Christmas light tour.”

Another tour will take place later this week in Port McNeill.

That’s a partnership between the transit service, the Port McNeill Lions and the North Island Crisis and Counseling Centre Society’s Better Home program.

That tour will run on Thursday, December 21st.

“We will depart from the Port McNeill Lions Hall,” said Mavis.

She said the bus will leave at 6:30 p.m. for a 45 minute tour of the Port McNeill lights. “If we have an over-abundance of seniors that want to participate, then we will do a second trip for them as well,” she said.

The tours are free of charge at both locations.