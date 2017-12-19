PORT HARDY, B.C- A member of the Port Hardy volunteer fire department is now a Canadian citizen.
Gaston Töpfer has completed his citizenship test.
“He’s very happy to be a Canadian citizen now. He passed with flying colours and is now a full Canadian citizen,” said Fire Chief Brent Borg.
“He’s a great member of the team. Now he’s working steady so we see him on a regular basis and he’s a contributing member of our department.”
Borg said the entire department is overjoyed for Töpfer.
“He’s got a family in town here, he’s got some kids in town. He’s very happy to be a part of our great country.”
Töpfer has been with the Port Hardy volunteer fire department for about a year.