Port Hardy Fire Rescue's Gaston Töpfer is now a Canadian citizen. Photo courtesy District of Port Hardy's Facebook page.

PORT HARDY, B.C- A member of the Port Hardy volunteer fire department is now a Canadian citizen.

Gaston Töpfer has completed his citizenship test.

“He’s very happy to be a Canadian citizen now. He passed with flying colours and is now a full Canadian citizen,” said Fire Chief Brent Borg.

“He’s a great member of the team. Now he’s working steady so we see him on a regular basis and he’s a contributing member of our department.”

Borg said the entire department is overjoyed for Töpfer.

“He’s got a family in town here, he’s got some kids in town. He’s very happy to be a part of our great country.”

Töpfer has been with the Port Hardy volunteer fire department for about a year.