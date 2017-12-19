VICTORIA, B.C.- The provincial government is looking for residential feedback on changes to hunting regulations.

The proposed changes involve hunting, trapping, motor vehicle and firearms restriction regulations for 2018 to 2020.

A full list of change proposals can be viewed through the government of British Columbia’s website.

The intent is to promote the conservation of wildlife and wildlife habitat, and improve sustainable hunting and trapping opportunities.

The opportunity to provide feedback ends on January 19th, 2018. Final regulations will be in effect between April 1st, 2018 and March 31st, 2020.