Port Hardy Municipal Hall will be closed over the holidays. Photo sourced from Google Maps.

PORT HARDY, B.C.- Port Hardy Municipal Hall is taking a break from operations over the holidays.

The District office will be closed Monday, December 25th through to Monday, January 1st.

Operations will resume as normal on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The Public Works Yard is also taking Christmas and Boxing Day off. They will re-open on Wednesday, December 27th from 8 a.m. To 4:30 p.m. These hours will be in effect through Friday, December 29th.

The Public Works Yard will be closed on Monday, January 1st.

There will also be some recreational facility closures next week.

Swimming at the Port Hardy Recreation Centre will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Swimming will also be unavailable on Sunday, December 31st and Monday, January 1st.

A full schedule update can be found through the District of Port Hardy’s website.