PORT HARDY, B.C.- Canada’s Prime Minister has raised some questions after some comments were made during an interview with a Quebec television station.

While speaking with the TVA network in Quebec, Trudeau said the date to legalize marijuana would not be July 1st, but rather “next summer”. He did not specify when exactly it would happen.

Several provinces have already asked the federal government to delay passing the legislation, to give them more time to prepare.

Last month, a statement from the Health Department noted that the Canadian government intended to bring the proposed Cannabis Act into force no later than July of next year.

When asked about a delay to the legalization of marijuana, Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood said that he’s “more for getting it right than getting it quickly.”

“I think the most important thing as far as this legislation goes, is that we get it right rather than rushing it, so I think that’s (a delay) is a very good idea,” said Bood.

The District of Port Hardy currently has a marijuana survey on their website, to hear residential feedback on dispensaries coming into the region and the legalization of cannabis.

“What was concentrated on in our (Cannabis Advisory Committee) is that we get a really good representation from all sides, including the health care people and the RCMP,” he said.

“We do have that in our committee, so I’m very confident we are going to come up with something good for Port Hardy.”

The survey is open until January 31st, 2018.