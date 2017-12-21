VICTORIA, B.C- The BC government says it’s moving to protect the province’s coastal areas. It’s starting immediately a review of fish processing plants.

This comes on the heels of last month’s viral video of a packing plant spewing bloody water into Brown’s Bay north of Campbell River. The government says there is “serious and widespread concerns about effluent” in the fish farming industry.

The review is meant to make sure that all regulations and permits for discharged are based on the best science and best practices of other jurisdictions. The BC Salmon Farmers Association says it welcomes the review and agrees that regulations should be based on best science and practices.

The government says it wants to ensure that discharge of these plants doesn’t harm wild salmon stocks.