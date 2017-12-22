This year’s Shoebox Project was a big success. That’s the word from coordinator Alison Skrepneck.

This was the fifth year for the initiative in Campbell River; it also expanded to the North Island for the first time this year.

The Shoebox Project sees people collect small gift items a woman would like and then back them into a decorated shoebox. The packages are then given over to local organizations for distribution to women in need.

More than 370 boxes were handed out in Campbell River, topping the goal of 290, and about 100 boxes were collected for the North Island, doubling that goal.

Skrepneck says that’s a testament to generosity:

She adds the women are very appreciative:

Skrepneck and The Shoebox Project are thanking everyone who helped out.