A west coast wonder is one of eight Canadian places named as potential UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It’s the Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs.

Parks Canada says World Heritage Sites represent some of humanity’s most impressive achievements and nature’s most inspiring creations. They include things like the Pyramids of Egypt and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Parks Canada says glass sponge reefs the size of the ones in the Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound aren’t found anywhere else in the world.

Of the seven other nominees one other is in BC, that being the Stein Valley. You can find more information about all of the World Heritage Site nominees at Parks Canada’s website.

