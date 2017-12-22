Fisheries and Oceans Canada says there’s little risk of IHN virus spreading to wild sockeye salmon in the Fraser River from Atlantic salmon farms in the Discovery Islands. The department released a science advisory report making that statement earlier this week.

It says current practices like vaccination and eradication of infected fish help minimize the risk. The advice in the report was developed by consensus.

It’s the first in a series that will assess the risk of disease spreading associated with fish farming in the Discovery Islands. DFO says all of the reports will be made public.