Story by Justin Goulet, 1240 Coast AM

VANCOUVER, B.C. – An increase in traffic from the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal has resulted in some permanent changes to the BC Ferries sailing schedule, effective Tuesday, January 2nd 2018.

Manager of Public Affairs, Darin Guenette, said the changes should improve on-time performance.

The changes will be in effect between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay (Nanaimo), the Horseshoe Bay to Snug Cove (Bowen Island) run, as well as on the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route.

“During the summer busy season, it actually has more sailings going in and out than Tsawwassen,” said Guenette.

“Horseshoe Bay only has three berths where vessels can essentially operate out of, and Tsawwassen has five.”

He noted that Horseshoe Bay is constrained by some geography in the area, and that traffic has been growing.

Guenette said basically, there will be longer gaps between the sailings and one extra sailing per day will go between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

“We have essentially stretched the schedules of those three routes (out of Horseshoe Bay) so that they start a little earlier in the day, they end a little later in the evening.”

The last sailing to depart Horseshoe Bay will be at 10:10 p.m., which will make it more convenient for Vancouver Island residents to attend events in Vancouver.

No crossings will be lost and Ferries said the change is not a pilot project, it is permanent.

For full details, visit the BC Ferries website.