PORT MCNEILL, B.C.- Mount Cain has officially opened.

The alpine park’s hills opened up to the public on Saturday, December 30th. Normally, the resort opens in early December, but a lack of snow delayed operations.

Mount Cain offers a wide range of activities, from snowboarding to snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing. It’s also the only fully Canadian-owned and operated ski resort on Vancouver Island.

With no snow making machines, the park relies on the work of Mother Nature to deliver ideal conditions. According to its website, 20 centimetres of new snow fell over the past week.

Snow-sport enthusiasts looking to get up the mountain can take advantage of a shuttle service on weekends.

The route 6 transit bus leaves the Port Hardy Thunderbird Mall at 6:40 a.m., making different stops before users transfer to the Mount Cain shuttle in Woss. The shuttle service also runs in the afternoon.

Hours of operation on Saturdays and Sundays are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mount Cain is located about 75 kilometres northwest of Sayward (roughly half-way between Campbell River and Port McNeill). Directions and a transit schedule can be found through the park’s website.