VICTORIA, B.C- Homeowners in British Columbia will soon be learning how much their homes are worth for 2018.

The notices have been sent out throughout the province by BC Assessments, the crown corporation which handles property data in British Columbia. The values included in 2018’s notices will reflect property values as of July 1, 2017.

According to the information compiled on Vancouver Island, homeowners should expect an increase in the range of 10 to 25 per cent, when compared to last year’s assessments.

“The market has remained strong across the island and across property types,” said Assessor Tina Ireland in a news release.

“The residential strata market has been particularly robust with assessments increasing 15% to 35% in many areas.”

The assessment information is provided to local governments and other tax authorities, and works as the foundation for property taxes. According to the corporation, British Columbia’s annual tax roll us more than $1.3 trillion.

The table included below lists the average 2017 property values, as well as the 2018 values. The difference between the two is included at the end.