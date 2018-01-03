PORT HARDY, B.C.- A dog is dead after a rash of cougar attacks on the North Island.

Two attacks were reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service on December 30th in Port Hardy, according to CO Gord Gudbranson.

In one of the incidents, he said a dog was killed during an attack on Market Street.

“A conservation officer attended and verified that information. He tried a capture technique of using a predator call and setting a trap overnight with trail cameras,” he said.

“The officer attended in the morning and there was no new information about the cougar returning.”

Gudbranson said that another dog was assaulted in the Scotia Bay area about one hour before the dog was attacked and killed in the Market Street incident.

“The Conservation Officer Service received information yesterday of another sighting of a cougar in the Beaver Harbour Road area on December 31st,” he said.

He noted that they also received reports of sightings of a cougar near Rupert Road late last night. A second sighting was reported in the Highview Road area.

“In both instances, when the cougar was approached by a person, the cougar departed the area.”

In addition to these cases, on December 21st, a cougar was spotted along Mayors Way. The conservation service is advising residents to be extra cautious.

“Make sure that you keep your pets inside,” Gudbranson said.

“If you do let your pets outside, make sure you have lights on. If you are going to be outside walking in trails, we recommend that you keep your pets on a leash so you can keep control of them.”

The COS has listed a number of safety tips on their website, in the event that you encounter a cougar.

Gudbranson asks that if you do spot a cougar, report it to the Conservation Officer Service immediately at 1-877-952-7277. He said conservation officers are in the Port Hardy area today to monitor any further cougar activity.