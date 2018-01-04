PORT ALICE, B.C- The mayor of Port Alice wants to keep the police in her community.

In a letter dated Dec. 4, 2017, to the RCMP’s E Division Chief Superintendent Sean Sullivan, Mayor Jen Allen asked for the force to ensure that the two new officers slated to replace the current pair in Port Alice reside within the community.

“For several years, the Village of Port Alice Council has been extremely concerned about the possibility of our two RCMP not residing in Port Alice,” wrote the mayor.

“The Village of Port Alice requests these two replacement postings include the replacements continue to reside in Port Alice. We would like this request confirmed through your office.”

Allen cites two doctors at the Port Alice Medical Centre, who told the municipal administration about their need for officers in response to rising mental health and addition issues cropping up in the centre.

“Without the two Port Alice RCMP living in our municipality, the response to their calls for help in a timely fashion, could lead to residents living or working in an unsafe environment.”

Allen brought the letter forward at the latest meeting of the Regional District of Mount Waddington on Dec. 19, asking for the support of the RDMW in the push to keep the two officers.

The RDMW voted in favour of supporting the move, and the council of Port Hardy will be discussing the matter during their next meeting on Jan. 9, 2018.