VICTORIA, B.C- A former nurse with Island Health has had her license suspended for 30 days, after a privacy breach.

According to a statement posted on the website of B.C’s college for registered nurses, a Consent Agreement has been approved between the organization and Jennifer Goodman, the former Island Health employee.

The agreement was meant to address “conduct concerns” related to Goodman’s unauthorized access of medical records between 2013 and 2014, on 74 individuals.

According to the statement, Goodman had “no legitimate care relationship” with those individuals, which is against the policy of the College of Registered Nurses of British Columbia (CRNBC), privacy laws, and policy of the Vancouver Island Health Authority.

“Her employment was terminated on this basis,” read the CRNBC statement.

“In the course of CRNBC’s investigation, Ms. Goodman explained that in many but not all cases, she accessed the information to obtain test results for herself and family, to obtain the age and birthdates of co-workers, and to determine where in the hospital individuals she wished to visit were. She cooperated with investigation and expressed remorse.”

Goodman has since gone through remedial education, and told her new employer about the CRNBC investigation.

“In the result, Ms. Goodman has agreed to a 30-day suspension and completion of a CRNBC Regulatory Practise Consultation,” read the statement.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that these terms will protect the public.”