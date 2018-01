An island woman is heading to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Spencer O’Brien is one of seven people on Canada’s snowboard slopestyle team. The roster was announced today.

O’Brien was born in Alert Bay with Courtenay listed as her hometown. She now lives in North Vancouver. O’Brien is one of the few Olympians with First Nations heritage.

She made her Olympic debut in Sochi four years ago. O’Brien, a five-time X Games medalist, is considered a medal threat at Pyeongchang next month.