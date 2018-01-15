VICTORIA, B.C.- The government is continuing its efforts to ensure quality maintenance of provincial highways, roads and bridges.

Requests for proposals (RFPs) are going out to tender this week for three of British Columbia’s 28 contracted service areas.

New maintenance contracts will include increased standards, resulting in enhanced winter maintenance, and an expansion of sweeping along cycling routes.

There is also set to be more communication with the public about rapidly changing road conditions during severe weather events and other incidents affecting travel.

RFPs will be tendered this week for highway maintenance contracts in Service Area 2, which is central Vancouver Island, Service Area 24 (Lakes, located in the Bulkley Valley) and Service Area 3, which covers north Vancouver Island.

In total, 26 service-area RFPs will be posted and awarded before the existing maintenance contracts expire through 2018 and 2019. A final RFP will be posted and awarded in 2021.

This continues a procurement process that began in 2015 with the tender and award of Service Area 11, to Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting LP.

The province will award contracts with a ten-year term, and an optional five-year extension. The government said this will help provide continuity of services and extended labour peace.

A list of suppliers qualified by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to bid on the Province’s highway maintenance contracts is available through this link.